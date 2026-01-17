Modified car in Bengaluru catches fire, RTO imposes fine of Rs 1.25 lakh | Video goes viral

Home

The RTO in Bengaluru has imposed a fine of ₹1.11 lakh after a student's modified car caught fire. Following the viral video on social media, people praised the traffic police.

Bengaluru Video News: A student from Kerala in Bengaluru was fined heavily for driving his modified car for fun. The car was modified in such a way that it emitted flames from its exhaust, which is considered illegal on public roads. The Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bengaluru fined the student ₹1.11 lakh.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have clearly stated that public roads are not for stunts and that modifying a vehicle’s exhaust in a way that produces sparks or flames is illegal. They also warned that those engaging in such activities will face consequences.

Fire from the exhaust? Expect the cost. Public roads aren’t stunt posts. ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ಸ್ಟಂಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಜಾಗವಲ್ಲ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ವಾಹನದ ಎಕ್ಸಾಸ್ಟ್ (Exhaust) ಮಾರ್ಪಡಿಸಿ ಕಿಡಿ ಅಥವಾ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊರಬರುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಾಹಸಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಬೆಲೆ ತೆರಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ನೆನಪಿರಲಿ.#NoStunts… pic.twitter.com/c6cJOShJaW — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) January 15, 2026

Videos and documents shared on social media

The traffic department posted a video on social media platform X showing fire coming out of the car’s exhaust, followed by an official letter written by the RTO to the police.

The video also showed a fine receipt, which showed a payment of Rs 1,11,500 and at the end, a police officer was seen standing next to the modified car.

Reaction received on social media

After the video went viral, social media users praised the Bengaluru Traffic Police for taking action against the student. One user commented, “Glad you took a firm stand and imposed the maximum fine. It’s time to take strict action against rule violations.”

Another user commented, “Bengaluru Traffic Police has done a great job.”

