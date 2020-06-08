New Delhi: Amid the ongoing social media call for boycotting Tiktok and other Chinese products over the India-China standoff, Twitterati was shocked to realise that the government of India has an official Tiktok account under the username @mygovindia. Also Read - TikTok Star-Turned-BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Caught on Camera Hitting Man With Slipper Before Police, Video Goes Viral

Given the popularity of TikTok, the government has created the account to reach out to the maximum audience and spread awareness regarding coronavirus. The official profile statement reads, “Citizen engagement platform of Government of India.”

The account of MyGov on TikTok has almost 909.1 K followers, 6.5 million likes and it doesn’t follow any other account. So far, the videos uploaded on the account are mostly about yoga, coronavirus awareness, and achievements of the government.

The MyGovIndia TikTok account is verified, as there is a blue tick badge right alongside the username.

This news has shocked people especially at the time when the government is asking its citizens to boycott foreign products and start using swadeshi ones in a bid to become ‘Aatma nirbhar.’

Many users slammed the govt’s hypocrisy and asked it to delete the TikTok account.

The development comes at a time when both India and China are engaged in a military standoff in Eastern Ladakh and many celebrities have been urging citizens to boycott Chinese products to teach them a lesson.

Riding on the anti-China sentiment, an Android app that claimed to identify China-made apps on your smartphone had gone viral but was removed from the Google Play Store after a few days.