In a new incident that proved how no one can protect better than a mother, a 30-year-old woman saved her toddler from a crocodile in Zimbabwe. The woman left her two sons on the banks of river Runde and went fishing around. She later heard a scream and saw that her three-year-old son was being attacked by a crocodile. She rushed up to save him and set an exemplary example of quick-thinking.

The woman, who goes by the name Maurina Musisinyana, took no time and jumped on the crocodile. She stuck her two fingers in the crocodile's nose and blocked it that made it lose its grip on the boy. She used her other hand to free his son from the jaws of the crocodile. Even though the boy suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital, his life was saved. The woman also got injured after the crocodile bit her hand.

Later, in an interview with The Guardian, the woman revealed that she had learned about the technique of blocking a crocodile's nose from her elders and remembered it. She said, "I pressed its nose hard, a tip I learned from the elders long back. If you suffocate a crocodile from its nose it loses its strength and that is exactly what I did. I used my other arm to free my baby's head from its jaws. Even to this day, I still do not believe I rescued my son."

The fact that she should not have left her kids on the banks of the river is important in the first place. But, the kind of instant wit she showed is appreciable.