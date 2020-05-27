When it comes to dealing with a crowd of kids during a lockdown, nobody has it tougher than parents who have to keep the young minds occupied or face the chaos. Apart from helping them with school work at home and assigning chores, parents also have to ensure that their kids eat healthy, which can at times be a bit of a problem. Also Read - Frog Playing Ant Smasher on Smartphone Will Leave You Amazed But Ending Will Leave You in Splits

Well, one lady from Northumberland in England has come up with a superb idea to control the unhealthy cravings of her children. She set up a vending machine at home! But there is a catch. If the children want to avail of any of the snacks, they will have to do chores and school work to earn money for the machine. Also Read - Caught Drinking With Friends, Peru Town Mayor Plays Dead to Avoid Arrest For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown Rules

According to metro.co.uk, Sarah Balsdon, a nurse, bought a second hand vending machine for £100 and filled it with goodies like chocolates, chips and soft drinks. Also Read - Watch Elderly Woman Drag King Cobra by Its Tail And Fearlessly Throw it Into The Jungle

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, Sarah, who has four children, wrote “Lets see if they can sneak sweets and treats now! So sick of the arguments about unhealthy snacks (esp with lockdown) so I have bought a vending machine! If they want sweets they can do things (chores, school work etc) to earn money for them. The kids are very excited about this but not as excited as me! @ladbabyofficial we hacked it!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nobody Wants To Babysit (@nobodywantstobabysit) on May 24, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

As per metro.co.uk, the kids have also made their parents put in their favourite munchies in the machine, so that they too will have to pay up if they wanted to eat anything unhealthy.

Sarah went on to share her idea on Facebook, and other parents who viewed it, are loving it.