Mom gets Gemini’s help posting WhatsApp status, son says AI is ‘the son she always wanted’ | WATCH

A man has shared his mother using Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) app Gemini to assist her in using WhatsApp. The interaction has garnered love on social media.

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A man shared a video of hi mother using Gemini to learn using WhatsApp. Image Credit: __sharma.mohit__/Instagram

A man shared a video of his mother asking Gemini for help posting a WhatsApp status, and the AI walked her through the entire process, from opening the app to finding the right option and choosing a photo. Instagram user Mohit Sharma posted the clip with a caption that read, “Gemini being the son my mom always wanted.”

In the clip, Mohit’s mother can be heard asking Gemini how to open WhatsApp. The AI then guides her through the process, asking her to use the search option at the bottom of the screen and type ‘WhatsApp’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Sharma (@__sharma.mohit__)

After she confirms the app has opened, Gemini guides her to the Updates section by telling her to tap the circular icon at the bottom left. “Acha. Daba diya,” she says once she’s done that. Gemini then confirms she’s on the Updates screen and walks her through adding a new status, pointing her toward “Add status” or the camera and pencil icons in the corner.

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“Pencil hi kar diya maine,” she says. The AI then guides her to select the photo option, choose an image from her gallery and tap the green arrow button to upload it as her WhatsApp status. “Laga di,” she tells Gemini after completing the final step.

To this, Gemini responds, “Bahut badhiya.” The video was shared with the text, ‘Gemini being the son my Mom always wanted.’

Internet reactions

The interaction has gone viral on social media, with several users calling it humorous and affectionate. One person wrote, “I was building something similar, and my motive was to help the elderly, but I guess Google already did it, so there’s no need to make what I was building, voice + virtual simulation.”

Meanwhile, another user commented, “Finding joy in little things. Wonderful feelings, also beautiful to behold.” A third user wrote, “Such satisfaction.”

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Some users focused on the possibility of parents becoming more comfortable with technology. One joked, “Mom’s gonna put on some weird status. Don’t tell these things to parents or let them know anything personal, sensitive or weird.” Another wrote, “Bete hone ki job bhi AI khaa gaya.”