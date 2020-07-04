At a time when people are being more humble and supporting small scale businesses that are selling eco-friendly and cheap face masks amid COVID-19, a man from Pune is grabbing headlines for his extraordinary mask made of pure gold. Worth Rs 2.89 lakh, the mask was expected to work like any other face mask that is protect the mouth and nose from the germs in the air as coronavirus plagues on. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Registers Highest-Ever Spike of 22,771; Inches Closer to 6.5 Lakh-Mark

However, Shankar Kurade from Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune told ANI that the mask of gold is pretty thin and has very minute holes in it to help him breathe. Moreover, he wasn’t even sure if the mask would help combat the virus. Also Read - Gold Standard of COVID-19 Mask: Pune Man Makes Gold Mask Worth Rs 2.89 Lakh

The news agency quoted him saying, “It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there’s no difficulty in breathing. I’m not sure whether this mask will be effective.” Sharing his pictures wearing the gold mask, ANI captioned it, “Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs.” Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Says Recreational Cricket Cannot Resume Because of 'Teas And Changing Rooms'

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, “It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there’s no difficulty in breathing. I’m not sure whether this mask will be effective.” #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Hardly impressed, the netizens called him a “COVIDIOT”. Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while one wrote, “Money can buy you anything except common sense (sic)”, another commented, “For that worth, he could have donated so many cotton washable layered masks (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Money can buy you anything except common sense. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🤔 Car-painter🇮🇳 (@funnyfinha) July 4, 2020

For that worth, he could have donated so many cotton washable layered masks. — Ashwin (@ashwinyadav_98) July 4, 2020

Reporter : Aapne ye mask kyu banwaya jab ki aap sure bhi nahi hai ki ye kaam karega ya nahi.. Shankar kurade : pic.twitter.com/ZIiOzHBk1L — Grumpy🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) July 4, 2020

Foolish. He says he is not sure if it will work. Looks like it will be the last piece of gold he will wear in his life. — Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) July 4, 2020

We can’t help but facepalm too!