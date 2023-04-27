Home

Viral

Money Heist Fever: Bride’s Brother Gives Classic Twist To ‘Joota Chupai’ Ritual. Watch Viral Video Here

Money Heist Fever: Bride’s Brother Gives Classic Twist To ‘Joota Chupai’ Ritual. Watch Viral Video Here

A bride recently came up with an intriguing idea to make the ritual more entertaining and fun. She persuaded her brother to carry out the ritual in the 'Money Heist' style.

Bride’s Brother Gives Classic Twist To ‘Joota Chupai’ Ritual.(Photo Credit: Instagram wardaasikander)

Viral Video: With an abundance of delicacies to tempt the palate, music filling the air, and the baratis dressed in glittering finery to look their best — Desi weddings are lavish affairs! The wedding ceremony is preceded by a number of events and rituals, for which planning begins months in advance. One such custom is the “joota chhupai,” where the bride’s sisters playfully steal the groom’s shoes and promise to return them only in exchange for money.

A bride recently came up with an intriguing idea to make the ritual more entertaining and fun. She persuaded her brother to carry out the ritual in the ‘Money Heist’ style. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Warda Sikander.

You may like to read

”Bella ciao to the jootaI didn’t want anything to be simple on my shaddi! So me and my sister came up with the joota heist idea, told our brother to grab a money heist costume from Amazon & my cousin rehearsed the entire thing! To say, everyone at the wedding enjoyed this segment the MOST!,” reads the caption alongside the video. In the short clip, we can see the bride’s brother dressed in red dungarees and the iconic Salvador Dali mask running around the wedding hall. He then leaps onto the stage and steals the groom’s shoes, displaying his ‘heist’ with pride.

Bride’s Brother Gives Classic Twist To ‘Joota Chupai’ Ritual. WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warda Sikander (@wardaasikander)

As the video progress, we can see the brother dancing with other guests and family members to the desi version of “Bella Ciao”. Unsurprisingly, he steals the show as people are seen taking his photos and videos. Till now, the viral video has received over 138,426 likes and several comments. “It looks so fun and a unique type of joota chupaye, wrote one user. “Totally loving the idea,” added another user. ”Hahaha so cute,” expressed a third user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.