In a hilarious incident of an ATM robbery in the capital, a monkey was recorded damaging a State Bank of India's ATM in South Avenue area of Delhi. The video shared by Delhi Police instantly grabbed over 15.8k views as Twitterati doubled down with laughter.

News agency ANI, tweeted the video featuring the monkey jumping atop an ATM machine and pulling it open till it crashed. The camera recording showed the monkey bouncing around the area after damaging the machine.

Check the video here:

#WATCH A monkey damages an ATM of State Bank of India in South Avenue area of Delhi. (Video source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/pZunh3h7Sy — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Left in splits, while one user tweeted, “Good concept for money heist season 5 (sic)”, another commented, “First he tries to kidnap a girl, then hit a boy with bike and now looting ATMs… This monkey is going to places (sic)” and yet another wrote, “Isko Bajrang Dal join karvao (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

isko 🙄 khi kisi ne pesa lene to nhi bheja? pic.twitter.com/mNznuhS0RN — Hindu Jadoo guy🧞‍♂ (@thejadooguy) May 6, 2020

Good concept for money heist season 5 — rajdeep singh (@FirstAD_) May 6, 2020

Isko Bajrang Dal join karvao — Deep Fried Sarcasm (@TheBombayBombil) May 6, 2020

Animals on Duty😅 — prachi mehta (@mehtaprachyy12) May 6, 2020

Looks like trained!! — ಅಲೆಮಾರಿ ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ (@prasca) May 6, 2020

We have seen many pictures and read many stories about animals venturing out onto the streets ever since the lockdown, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, was put in place. While some places have reported nilgai, deer and sheep roaming the streets the way they have never done before, in India, a video emerged earlier showing what appears to be a monkey flying a kite from the rooftop of a building. With the lockdown extended for another two weeks, netizens are all game for more of such animal antics.