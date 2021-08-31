Jaipur: Well, Surprise, Surprise! A company just announced September 3 as a holiday for its staff to watch the premiere of the world-famous Spanish Netflix show, ‘Money Heist’ which is set to release its fifth and final season on the OTT streaming platform on Friday. Jealous much? Well, you’re not alone, even we are! And, it seems a lot of people are now eager to get a job in that company and have been flooding the firm head’s mailbox with their resumes.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Punjabi Version of 'Money Heist' Is Hilarious | Watch

The decision of declaring September 3 as a holiday for its employees has been announced by a Jaipur-based firm named Verve Logic and it is being lauded by all crazy fans of the thriller series. The firm has named the special holiday as ‘Netflix and Chill Holiday’ and wants its employees to watch it the same day it releases. Also Read - Money Heist 5: First Look Pics of ‘Final Battle’ at Bank of Spain Promise Heavy-Duty Action

Thanking the company’s employees for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CEO of the company, Abhishek Jain, also posted a message for them on social media. He wrote, “It is okay to take a break every once in a while”. Also Read - Money Heist 5 Release Date Out: The Professor Is Coming This Year End With Much Deadlier Plan

In his official mail announcing the Netflix and Chill Holiday, Jain said, “We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes ‘Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work’. So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire caste. With this, Verve logic would like to thank all its members who have shown an amazing spirit during work from home and helped us come out from hard times beautifully. We know after all, ‘Ek Break to Banta Hai’.”

He ended his mail by saying, “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao.”

Speaking to news agency IANS, Jain said, “People are actually looking forward to a fun holiday. I did hear about the excitement about the new show and decided to follow the craze as people have been working from home continuously and they did not get any single day off. That’s why we declared the fun holiday.”

‘Money Heist,’ a popular Spanish Netflix programme, will premiere its fifth and final season on the OTT streaming site on September 3. 100 hours that feel like a hundred years. This is how Tokyo expresses her feelings in the official trailer for the first volume, ‘La Casa de Papel’ (Spanish for ‘Money Heist,’ Part 5, which was released in early August.

The globally popular web series is all set to come to an end in two installments of five episodes each. Volume 1 of the finale will release on September 3 while Volume 2 drops on December 3 this year, said a report. So far, there have been four Parts to the show. While Parts 1 and 2 released in 2017, Parts 3 and 4 dropped in 2019-2020.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could, to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes,” said creator of the series, Alex Pina.

“In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure,” he added.

Originally titled “La Casa de Papel” (The House Of Paper), the Netflix series stars UIrsula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Maria Pedraza, Darko Peric and Kiti Manver among others.