Mongolian president removes jacket, bench presses 100 kg for 20 reps | Viral

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, 58, impressed social media users by completing 20 bench presses with a 100kg weight. But how is he able to achieve the impressive number?

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Mongolian president at 58 years old did 20 reps of 100 kg. Image Credit: @BundelKhandee/X

The President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has become the talk of the town after bench pressing 100 kg for 20 repetitions during a visit to the military unit.

A now-viral video shows the 58-year-old former Army officer shedding his suit jacket, taking position on a bench and lifting the weight with ease as a crowd of officers and soldiers watches.

The President shook hands with those around him after completing the lift before putting his jacket back on.

The President of Mongolia: Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, 100 kg, bench presses 20 reps – this is just too badass! pic.twitter.com/TPzqcp9nL0 — Mr BundelKhandi (@BundelKhandee) September 10, 2026

Notably, the President’s background includes bodybuilding and martial arts, along with a stint in the Mongolian People’s Army before he entered politics.

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He also has a passion for rock music, playing guitar in the band Pals, and founded Mongolia’s Harley-Davidson fan club. The video of his impressive lift has since spread widely across social media, including Instagram, Facebook and X.

President has a background of bodybuilding and martial arts

NDTV reported that Khurelsukh has trained in bodybuilding and martial arts and previously served in the Mongolian People’s Army before starting his political career.

His interests spans across music and he plays the guitar in a rock bank named Pals. He is also reportedly the founder of a Harley-Davidson fan club in Mongolia, adding another unusual detail to the profile of the country’s President.

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Internet reactions

The video has garnered views on social media with users particularly impressed by the President’s strength and the ease with which he completed the repetitions. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “That’s impressive”, while another commented, “Absolute powerhouse!” A third user said, “That strength is unreal.” Another viewer added, “Those 20 reps were too clean.”