While the sight of the rare Gangetic dolphins at Kolkata ghats or pink flamingoes in Mumbai were a pleasant sight, the spotting of a monitor lizard at a residence in Delhi sent shivers down the netizens' spine. The carnivorous creatures are native to Africa, Asia and Oceania but are considered to be non-poisonous.

Sending Twitter into an instant shock and debate, IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared its creepy picture on the micro-blogging site. He captioned it, “Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! (sic)”

Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020

Quick to respond, the Twitterati flooded the comments section with varied reactions. While one wrote, “That home should be called Jurassic Niwas (sic)”, another commented, “You mean comodo dragons are roaming free in India? (sic)”

That home should be called Jurassic Niwas 😐 — Kailash Chatterjee (@kailash_c27) July 9, 2020

You mean comodo dragons are roaming free in India? — Bhagat Singh Verma भगत सिंह वर्मा🇮🇳 (@Bhagat_s_verma) July 9, 2020

Put some Uranium near it, and you will have a Godzilla. — Ritwick Samanta (@Bong_hustle) July 9, 2020

Must be from the Chattarpur region near the Aravallis. They are pretty common in my native village which is also on the foothills of the aravallis in Gurugram. — Yuvraj Khatana (@KhatanaYuvraj) July 9, 2020

Where do you live? I’d drop dead at the sight of one, let alone have one as even a yearly visitor.( yes I have lizard phobia, from the micro wall lizards to these giants, they all give me the creeps, literally). — MansiShourieSharma (@mansissharma16) July 9, 2020

The monitor lizards are said to have various pathogenic and lethal bacteria in their saliva and the wounds inflicted by them may result in bacteraemia with sepsis.