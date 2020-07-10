While the sight of the rare Gangetic dolphins at Kolkata ghats or pink flamingoes in Mumbai were a pleasant sight, the spotting of a monitor lizard at a residence in Delhi sent shivers down the netizens’ spine. The carnivorous creatures are native to Africa, Asia and Oceania but are considered to be non-poisonous. Also Read - Nagpur Man Finds Dead Lizard in Vada Sambhar at Haldiram, FDA Shuts Down The Outlet
Sending Twitter into an instant shock and debate, IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal shared its creepy picture on the micro-blogging site. He captioned it, “Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! (sic)”
Quick to respond, the Twitterati flooded the comments section with varied reactions. While one wrote, “That home should be called Jurassic Niwas (sic)”, another commented, “You mean comodo dragons are roaming free in India? (sic)”
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
The monitor lizards are said to have various pathogenic and lethal bacteria in their saliva and the wounds inflicted by them may result in bacteraemia with sepsis.