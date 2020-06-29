Hyderabad: Yet again, another case of horrific animal cruelty has surfaced on social media, making us wonder ‘who’s really the animal’ here? Also Read - PETA India Documents Cruelty to Jallikattu Bulls in Tamil Nadu, Urges Supreme Court to Strike Down The Sport

In a case of extreme brutality, a monkey was hanged to death from a tree by three people in Khammam district of Telangana in a bid to scare other simians. The incident happened on June 26 when a troop of monkeys entered the area, following which locals decided to teach them a lesson. One of the men said that that monkeys would be scared if one of them is killed.

When one of the monkeys fell into a water tubewell, one accused caught hold of it and hanged him to death. He also made his pet dogs bite the monkey while the monkey was fighting for its life. What’s more, is that no one raised any objection, and in fact, a few of them cheered as well!

The video of the monkey being hanged using a rope has gone viral, infuriating citizens who have demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

(Warning: Viewers’ discretion, disturbing visuals)

#Heartbreaking: These visuals may annoy you. This incident proves again that we are (humans) very dangerous and cruel than all on the planet. A man at #Vensupalam village, #khammam in #Telangana, brutally killed a monkey. Hours after being tortured, the monkey leaves its breath. pic.twitter.com/E3YM7YDj4s — Balakrishna – The Journalist (@Balakrishna096) June 28, 2020

“The perpetrators, who admitted their guilt, are being booked under the Wildlife Protection Act,” Sathupalli Forest Range Officer A Venkateswarlu told PTI.

“The accused wanted to scare other monkeys by hanging the one which was caught. We found the carcass in a decomposed state. The accused are being booked under the Wildlife Protection Act,” he further said.

According to Venkateswarlu, people at Sathupalli and surrounding areas are suffering from monkey menace with the simians raiding the orchards giving sleepless nights to the locals.

But, is violence the answer?