Monkey Rescues Kitten From Muddy Pit, Internet Loves The Effort: Watch

Viral Video: Usually and by their own natural instinct, animals don’t like to mingle with other species. In fact, at times, they get hostile towards members of their own species. Amidst all this, we get to witness some unbelievable acts that make us wonder how many facets we are oblivious to.

This video shows a monkey desperately trying to get a kitten out of a muddy pit. The monkey doesn’t succeed in getting the kitten out but he doesn’t give up and keeps on trying. At last, he manages to call a girl who gets inside the pit and takes the kitten out and hands it over to the worried monkey who immediately holds it and starts to clean it.

The video is shared on Twitter by Tansu YEĞEN @TansuYegen with the caption, “Witness the most heartwarming monkey rescue ever! 🐵❤️”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Witness the most heartwarming monkey rescue ever! 🐵❤️ pic.twitter.com/IaRgWUzwUz — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) April 16, 2023

This is incredibly strange and satisfying at the same time. The look on the monkey’s face when the girl is cleaning the kitten and the way he holds the kitten, is out of this world.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Ani Abello @ANIABELLO_R: The woman’s face is like, stop dropping the cat in the well just to make your viral videos.

3:RJbrandenburg @RJBrandenburg: LOL! My thoughts!

Karina Junker @KarinaJunker: Awww 💝

Steve Parker @StevePa65958607: The level of understanding is amazing

Priya 🌵@TeyaPriju: That hug in the end 😭❤️

Shwetambari Rajput @ShwetambariRaj3: How sweet.🥰The feelings here so gentle & kind,pure at heart.💖🥺🥰

Divaker V Vittal ದಿವಾಕರ್ ವಿ ವಿಠ್ಠಲ್ @divaker01: Love All Serve All Help Ever Hurt Never

Salimuddin @Salimud19084002: Insaan jaanwaron se bhi badtar hogaya hai.

Huda @wh0thehuda: That hug at the end 😭♥️

