Viral Video: Monkeys are known to be playful and mischievous, and an example of it was yet again seen when a monkey ran away after snatching a District Magistrate's glasses in Vrindavan. The incident happened on Sunday when DM Mathura Navneet Singh Chahal and SSP Vrindavan were in Mathura's Banke Bihari temple to probe the stampede incident on Janmashtami. Just then a monkey appeared from nowhere, snatched his spectacles and ran away. As many bystanders watched this bizarre scenario, police officials and local authorities ran after the monkey to retrieve the glasses.

Meanwhile, the monkey was perched at the top of the stairs as a huge crowd assembled there. Every kind of greed was given to the monkey, but the monkey did not leave the glasses.

Watch the video here:

All this went on for a long time. Finally, after a lot of pleas and convincing by locals, the monkey returned the DM’s glasses. Many people commented how monkey menace in Vrindavan has become a big problem for locals. Some informed that monkeys in Vrindavan have grown to learn that they’ll get food including the Frooti in exchange for every time they steal. One user wrote, “Frooti nexus..10 rs ki 15 rs mai bikti hai..monkeys are so aptly trained..sirf frooti se maante hain.”

Others even claimed that these monkeys are trained by local gangs who feed them in lieu of snatching people’s belongings.