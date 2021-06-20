New Delhi: A video showing a monkey sitting beside passengers inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train surfaced on social media on Saturday. The video clip shared on Twitter showed the simian first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter. Also Read - Bandar Kya Jaane Adrakh ka Swaad: This Hilarious Video of a Monkey Tasting Ginger is Going Viral | WATCH

In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

Though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could not immediately confirm the incident, but in response to a video shared on Twitter, the Delhi Metro authorities asked to furnish coach details.

“Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance,” DMRC said in response to a tweet by a user.

The Twitter user who complained to the DMRC said the incident took place when the train was travelling from Yamuna Bank station. To this, the DMRC again replied asking for the coach number.

Another Twitter user said that the monkey probably did not come into the metro with the man he was sitting next to, as some users thought it was his pet. The user said the monkey must have entered the train from either Nirman Vihar, Laxminagar or Yamuna Bank station where a lot of monkeys are seen.

The monkey was sitting close to a commuter who looked a little scared but didn’t object as the monkey didn’t seem aggressive. Later in the video, the monkey stands behind the man’s back to look outside the window.