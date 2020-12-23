In a bizarre case of animal menace, a monkey created quite a ruckus in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur Pradesh after it snatched a bag full of currency notes. The incident happened on Tuesday evening at the Vikas Bhawan registry office, when the mischievous monkey snatched the bag from an old man and climbed on to a tree. Also Read - Monkey Steals Man’s iPhone While He Was Asleep, Takes Cute Selfies & Videos of The Jungle | Watch

As the old man, Bhagwan Din, frantically searched for the monkey, it started taking out the Rs 500 notes from the bag and began throwing them down. Seeing currency notes flying down, a huge crowd gathered on the spot to see what’s happening.

Meanwhile, Bhagwan Din continued to appease the animal by offering it bananas, but it would not relent. Some people tried to climb the tree and snatch the bag back form the money but their efforts went in vain.

Finally, after about an hour, the monkey threw down the bag and the people there collected the money and returned it to the old man.

After he got back the bag, Bhagwan Din said that it contained Rs 4 lakh, which he had brought to register a property. The monkey had even tore up currency notes worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

A case has been registered in a police station of city’s Kotwali area.