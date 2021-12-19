New Delhi: An unusual case of a ‘gang war’ between monkeys and dogs has emerged from the Beed district of Maharashtra, leaving citizens baffled. Local authorities and media reports claimed that the monkeys were on a rampage in Lavool village of Majalgaon to ‘kill’ puppies to avenge the death of one of their babies. If reports are to be believed, the ‘cycle of revenge’ began after a few stray dogs mauled an infant monkey to death in the area, triggering a retaliation spree. While the residents alleged that monkeys have been ‘kidnapping puppies’ and throwing them off the top of a building or a tree, Zee News’ ground report revealed that the story of ‘gang war’ was nothing but hearsay.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries to Revive Injured Monkey by Performing CPR, Hailed As a Hero | Watch

Notably, Zee News’ correspondent Vishnu Burge visited Beed district to unravel the truth behind the strange incident as several videos and pictures also surfaced on social media where monkeys can be seen taking away puppies and being chased after by dogs. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Uses Intelligent Trick To Steal Coke Then Drinks It. WATCH

Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Goes to Barber To Get a Shave. Try Not to Laugh

Zee Media’s Ground Report Reveals Truth

However, it was later reported by Zee News correspondent Vishnu Burge that there is no confirmation on the incident of dogs attacking a baby monkey and the story that ‘gang war’ started because of ‘revenge’ is based on hearsay. Although it is true that in the past few months, monkeys have taken puppies to the roofs of buildings in the village.

As for the monkey ‘throwing’ puppies from heights, it was reported that there were only a few incidents where the monkey climbed trees with puppies and they later died by ‘falling down’.

According to the latest report by Zee, while the monkeys took the puppies to the roofs of building, they did not ‘throw’ the puppies down. Instead, the puppies are said to have died of starvation after they were left on the roofs by monkeys and they did not how to get down.

Residents said due to the fear of monkeys, people are avoiding going to their roofs at all, which might be the cause of the puppies dying of starvation.

Meanwhile, experts said that monkeys usually do not attack dogs fatally and they might have picked up the puppies due to the germs on their skin.

Locals have contacted forest department officials to get rid of the monkeys by catching those around the area. Locals even took it upon themselves to catch the monkeys but they got hurt by falling from heights in their attempts.

So far, two monkeys, that look like Langur in the photos, have been captured by a team of the Nagpur forest department, Beed forest officer Sachin Kand said on Saturday. The two monkeys will be shifted from Beed to Nagpur and then released in a nearby forest, he said.

Maharashtra | 2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Dept team in Beed, earlier today. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest: Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer pic.twitter.com/3fBzCj273p — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

How Twitterati Reacted

Twitter users reacted to ‘gang war’ in the Maharashtra village by comparing the monkeys with those in the movie ‘Rise of the planet of the apes’. Several users are also saying that not 80 but as many as 250 dogs and puppies were killed by monkeys in the village. However, this number is yet to be clarified by authorities.

On Sunday morning, the word ‘monkeys’ and the hashtag ‘#MonkeyVsDoge’ was trending on Twitter with many users tweeting their reactions and memes.

This #MonkeyVsDoge story is very disturbing, I have to say. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 18, 2021

#MonkeyVsDoge

Chems gang :We are here to save the dogs world

Chems Supremacy 🔥😎#MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/fuj5Yb4gqj — Rohit Sharma Forever (@ProudRohitFan) December 19, 2021

Monkeys when they are going to Dog areas #MonkeyVsDoge pic.twitter.com/oIFIkZhuuc — Mr X (@tweets_of_X) December 18, 2021

Meanwhile police after knowing the war between #MonkeyVsDoge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5o9x5JVnsA — Mahesh (@ItsMahicasm) December 18, 2021

Disclaimer: Story has been updated after Zee Media’s ground report from Beed