A shocking case of a 'gang war' between monkeys and dogs has surfaced from a village in Maharashtra's Beed district. According to local authorities and media reports, the monkeys are on a rampage in Lavool village of Majalgaon to kill puppies in revenge against dogs for killing one of their babies.

This gang war began after a few stray dogs mauled an infant monkey to death in the area, locals said. Monkeys of the village are on a revenge spree against the dogs since then.

The monkeys have been 'kidnapping' puppies and killing them to avenge the death of their baby. Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media where monkeys can be seen taking away puppies and being chased after by dogs.

The monkeys are ‘murdering’ the puppies by taking them high places like on top of trees and buildings and throwing them down, locals said.

Locals said there is not even a single puppy left in the village now. The villagers are terrorised by this shocking behaviour of the monkeys. A few villagers also said that the monkeys are from outside the village and come there to look for puppies and kill them.

Locals have contacted forest department officials to get rid of monkeys by catching monkeys around the area. Locals even took it upon themselves to catch the monkeys but they got hurt by falling from heights in their attempts.

So far, two monkeys, that look like Langur in the photos, have been captured by a team of the Nagpur forest department, Beed forest officer Sachin Kand said on Saturday. The two monkeys will be shifted from Beed to Nagpur and then released in a nearby forest, he said.

Twitter users reacted to ‘gang war’ in the Maharashtra village by comparing the monkeys with those in the movie ‘Rise of the planet of the apes’. Several users are also saying that not 80 but as many as 250 dogs and puppies were killed by monkeys in the village. However, this number is yet to be clarified by authorities.

On Sunday morning, the word ‘monkeys’ and the hashtag ‘#MonkeyVsDoge’ was trending on Twitter with many users tweeting their reactions and memes.

