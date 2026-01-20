Home

You can now book a hotel room on ‘Moon’, Rs 9 crore for reserve hotel stay, while full trip will cost Rs….

A US-based startup has opened bookings for a luxury hotel stay on the Moon, with reservation costs touching ₹9 crore and total trip expenses expected to exceed ₹90 crore.

Bookings have officially opened for what could be the first-ever hotel stay on the Moon. Though “first night guests” may need to dig deep into their pockets to get there. A US-based space startup Galactic Resource Utilization Space (GRU Space) announced Monday that reservations are open for hotel rooms on the Moon. Prices for an early reservation start from approximately ₹2.2 crore per person.

The project’s goal is to create sustainable infrastructure and occupancy on the Moon according to the company’s website. To date only 12 astronauts have ever walked on the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Apollo missions to the Moon. But GRU Space wants to change that by offering the first steps for longer-term stays.

Hotel reservation booking by Galactic Resource Utilization Space (GRU Space)

Moon Base Development Planned By 2032

By 2032, GRU Space plans to establish a human presence on the lunar surface combining spaceflight with hospitality. The announcement was made by 22-year-old founder Skyler Chan.

“It’s not space tourism. Only twelve humans have ever been to the Moon,” the website reads. “As one of the first humans to stay on the Moon, you will be paving the way for future generations to venture out into the universe.”

Commercial spaceflight has become more than just tourist trips to the International Space Station or orbiting the Earth. Several companies have big plans to change the way we explore space and even live and work on other worlds.

Exactly How Much Will This Moon Stay Cost?

While starting prices for reservations are high at ₹2.2 crore per person and go up to about ₹9 crore ($1 million) for subsequent reservations – company insiders estimate that the price tag for the trip could cost upwards of ₹90 crore ($10 million).

In addition to making a reservation (non-refundable), the company will require you to pay a $1,000 application fee as well as undergo background checks before traveling. You’ll also be subject to strict medical and financial eligibility criteria.

GRU Space announced that in 2029 it plans to send the first payload to the lunar surface in preparation for a lunar base. Next up is developing technology to create bricks from lunar soil. These bricks can then be used to shield future lunar habitats from radiation and extreme temperatures.

As Commercial Space Travel Advances, Prices Will Likely Drop

While staying on the Moon is still decades away and many challenges lie ahead for GRU Space. This announcement makes GRU Space the first commercial company to open reservations for space travel that isn’t to or from the International Space Station.

