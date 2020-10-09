New Delhi: The power of social media was on full display on Thursday as Delhiites thronged eatery ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar after the heartbreaking story of its owners went viral. Also Read - Power of Social Media: People Throng 'Baba ka Dhaba' After Heartbreaking Video of Elderly Couple Goes Viral

Notably, a video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough to make ends, made many on social media emotional as they pledged to help them out. In a massive display of support and solidarity, many visited the eatery in large numbers and managed to bring a smile on the old man’s face.

Now, food delivery services Zomato has also listed the eatery on its website. The food delivery platform informed that their delivery executives will be working with the elderly couple to ensure their food deliveries.

In a tweet, the company thanked people for bringing the eatery to their attention and urged them to share stories of similar food joints so that Zomato can help them out.

there are many other baba ka dhabas out there who need help- if you know a similar outlet, go to https://t.co/LvDa7NiYL5 to share their details and we promise we'll do what we can 😇 — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, dating platform Tinder also urged any couple who matches on their platform to visit Baba Ka Dhaba for their next date.

We recommend #BabaKaDhabha for your next date 🔥 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 8, 2020

Notably, an 80-year-old man named Kanta Prasad along with his wife runs a food joint named ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in front of Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The couple has been working at the stall since 1988.

In the video, Prasad was seen breaking down as he showed his earnings of just Rs 70 in the day while blaming the lockdown for his meagre earnings. Moved by his plight, netizens and celebrities spread the word about his business and made ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ one of the top Twitter trends on Thursday.

Overwhelmed with the response, Kanta Prasad said, “There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us.”