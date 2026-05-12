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More than Rs 1 crore cash, gold, silver, diamonds, luxury cars, and more given as dowry in Ghaziabad wedding: Watch Viral Video

More than Rs 1 crore cash, gold, silver, diamonds, luxury cars, and more given as dowry in Ghaziabad wedding: Watch Viral Video

It is being reported that during the engagement ceremony held a few months ago, the bride’s family had gifted the groom a Mahindra Thar and Rs 31 lakh in cash.

(Images: Video grabs)

New Delhi: A wedding is a sacred ritual which brings together two people and their families. Almost all wedding functions are held in the presence of family members, friends, and other acquaintances, who are urged to bless the couple. However, a wedding from Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has made news as its video has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man announcing the gifts, rather, say, dowry, being given to the groom from the bride’s family. The man publicly announces the dowry items, which include Rs 1 crore 1 lakh 11 thousand in cash, 11 diamond jewellery pieces, 42 gold and 18 silver jewellery pieces, and a BMW car.

It is being reported that the person who arranged the marriage was gifted a Scorpio SUV and that during the engagement ceremony held a few months ago, the bride’s family had gifted the groom a Mahindra Thar and Rs 31 lakh in cash.

Watch The Video Here

Ghaziabad’s multi-crore dowry wedding video goes viral! The groom received 1 crore 1 lakh 11 thousand in cash as dowry, 11 diamond jewelry pieces, 42 gold and 18 silver jewelry pieces, and a BMW car. pic.twitter.com/D6nfWp7u1b — Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) May 11, 2026

Reaction From Social Media Users

The video is said to have been shot on the night of May 9, when this list was announced in front of the guests. The ceremony was held at Royal Ambience Farm in the presence of several VIP guests. The display of wealth has attracted diverse responses from social media users.

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The video has received numerous comments. Sharing a few with you.

@llxXxll__Killer: This is where dowry came from. There is no evidence of dowry before Mughal invasion in India. Dowry is not a Hindu practice.

@anbokshi: The Auction bid for the Bridegroom was fixed at ₹10111000 in cash, Gold, Diamond, Silver + BMW in dowry. Good Price indeed. BTW what does the boy do for living? Does anti-Dowry Act sanction it? Only Gaziabad Police knows the answer.

@abuhaleema: This is mahr. Dowry paid to the bride from groom’s side not the other way round. At least report correctly.

@SocialKick3: Muslim me bhi last me 1 ya 11 Rs. add krne ka concept hai #justasking

@yuglimba: Had it been Hindu weeding @nsitharaman would have been personally supervising tax raids but Muslims are free under @narendramodi govt

@BharatTrue: @IncomeTaxIndia @incometaxdelhi Please consider this as tax evasion petition and direct the investigation wing to take necessary action.

@WildlifeAngle: Dowry is a sin , let it be in any religion. People should bycot those persons who demand dowry in marriage दहेज एक सामाजिक बुराई है

चाहे वो किसी भी धर्म में हो

@trulymajestic1: If I am not wrong, in muslim wedding, a bride receives dowry. Not the groom. Isnt it?

@amish_thinker: For the amount of dowry, the guy must be marrying Tadka rakshashi

@Ritankar176271: First of all, dowry is not of Islamic culture or those follows it’s are not real Muslims or if even if they are real Muslims, that doesn’t matter because you are islmaophic who dare to question patriarchal practices of the most pheminist religion

@MinoketanSam: @dir_ed @IncomeTaxIndia is that much of cash accepted?? Or rules are valid only for poor peoples

@arincallsout: It is the worst religion ever. They invented debauchery, then when it missed the target, they started borrowing the worst practices from every other religion and called it Islam.

@faizan_58: This is not dowry but in fact, “Meher”, also called bride price. This is the amount which is paid by the groom to the bride during the time of nikah (marriage) and is announced in front of everyone like this so as to make all of them witness to the amount of Meher being given.

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