Home

Viral

Morocco Earthquake: Man Prioritises PlayStation Over Life, Picture Goes Viral

Morocco Earthquake: Man Prioritises PlayStation Over Life, Picture Goes Viral

Amidst the deadly chaos, an image is going viral on the micro-blogging site Reddit that shows a shirtless man with no shoes clutching his most-prioritised item, which is his PlayStation 5, in his hands.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck Morocco at 11.11 PM. (Image Credits: Reddit.com)

As a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Morocco, several people have been reported dead while many others are feared trapped. Amid the chaos, a remarkable picture of a shirtless and barefoot man has grasped the attention of people worldwide. The image features the man standing on the streets of Marrakech, surrounded by onlookers. What grabbed the attention of netizens was that the only possession the man chose to save during the turmoil was his PlayStation 5. While some said that the man had his priorities sorted, others were of the opinion that they would have done the same if they had been in his place as interestingly, these things cost a fortune in Morocco.

Trending Now

The Intriguing Viral Video

Amid the deadly chaos, the image that has now gone viral on Reddit shows a shirtless man with no shoes donning only his shorts. In the snap, the young man can be seen hastily abandoning all his belongings and fleeing from his home in Marrakech, clutching his most-prioritised item, which is his PlayStation 5, in his hands.

You may like to read

Have a look:

Here’s How Internet Reacted To The Video

After the deadly earthquake that wreaked havoc in Morocco, Reddit users sent their prayers and good wishes to the locals, while there were some internet users, especially gamers, who were quick to comment on the post and could relate to the man’s situation.

One user said, “To be fair, a PS5 in Morocco is $885. I’d be taking that too.” Another individual commented, “I’d have done the same. Heroic.” A user said, “PS5 with no t-shirt on barefoot on the concrete is insane. But I understand.” “Those things cost a fortune in Morocco, I don’t blame him,” an account remarked. Another individual added, “This man prioritises his needs, and it’s that PlayStation 5.”

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck Morocco at 11.11 PM, and according to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was in the High Atlas Mountains, which is 71 km south-west of Marrakech. As per the information by the Interior Ministry, 2,012 people had been killed, leaving 2,059 injured, including 1,404 in serious condition.

Strong jolts were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira, causing widespread damage even as the country struggles to come to terms with the scale of the tragedy. The United States Geological Survey has considered this earthquake to be the most powerful in over a century to hit this region of North Africa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES