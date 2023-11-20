Home

Most Expensive Shampoo-Conditioner Set At Rs 387 Per Month EMI, Check Original Price

New Delhi: Online shopping platforms have made shopping extremely easy and a lot of fun for most people. It makes it easy for buyers to purchase the items of their choice, at a much lower price than what is available at the markets because of the constant sales on online platforms. However, there are some products that are available at shockingly high prices, even after a discount. We recently saw that online shopping platform Amazon is selling a set of shampoo and conditioner from L’Oreal at an unbelievably high price. The price is so high that this conditioner and shampoo set is available at an EMI of Rs 387 per month. Know about this shampoo-conditioner set, the price at which it is available and people’s reactions to the exorbitant price..

Most Expensive Shampoo-Conditioner Set At Rs 387 Per Month EMI

As mentioned earlier, a set of shampoo and conditioner is available on Amazon at an EMI of Rs 387 per month. The shampoo and conditioner is from L’Oreal and is not part of their high-end professional range. It is the L’Oreal Paris Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner whose EMI comes with a processing fee of Rs 199 in most banks; a no-cost EMI option is also available.

According to the online shopping platform Amazon, the L’Oreal Paris Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner set of 12.6 ounces (approximately 373 ML), is priced at Rs 9,999 but is available at a discount of 20%. After discount, the price of this L’Oreal set is Rs 7,987 which is still very high. The shopping platform is also offering bank offers for more discounts. The weight of the items is 839 grams.

People’s Reviews To L’Oreal Shampoo-Conditioner Set

On Amazon, the customer review is 4.4 out of 5 and 69% of the people have given it a five-star rating. The shampoo has been liked by the people and they have appreciated the quality of the set; however, there has been no discussion regarding its price in the reviews. It appears to be a glitch on the end of the sellers but hasn’t yet been rectified.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.