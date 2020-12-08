On August 27, the much-loved couple of both Bollywood and Indian cricket broke the internet with their pregnancy news. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their Twitter and Instagram handles to announce that they are expecting a child in January 2021, and fans couldn’t keep calm! Also Read - Virat Kohli Misses Century During 3rd T20I After Daniel Sams Takes a Breathtaking Catch at SCG During IND vs AUS | WATCH

The announcement also came with a picture of the couple with Anushka flaunting her baby bump in a black polka dot Nicholas outfit, while Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Heroics in Vain, Australia Avoid Series Whitewash

Well, given the frenzy and excitement this post created on social media, it’s not surprising that this beautiful pregnancy announcement has now created a record by becoming the ‘Most Liked Tweet Of 2020.’ In its annual roundup, Twitter India declared that Virat’s tweet announcing wife Anushka’s pregnancy was the most liked tweet of the year. Also Read - Live India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Sydney: Kohli's 85 in Vain, Swepson Stars as Australia Beat India to Avoid Whitewash

Virat’s tweet garnered around 6.5 lakh likes on Twitter, earning it the title of being ‘Most liked tweet’ of the year. The official Twitter India handle made the announcement and re-shared Virat Kohli’s tweet along with the caption, “The most Liked Tweet of 2020.”

The most Liked Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Virat is currently in Australia for the ongoing ODI and will be returning to Mumbai after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Meanwhile, Anushka has been posting beautiful photos flaunting her baby bump. On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero and has not yet signed her next project as an actor.

After being in a relationship for many years, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Big B’s announcement on Twitter in July that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, has become the most quoted tweet of the year.