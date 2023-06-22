Home

A Filmy Chase, Drones And Tranquilizers: How ‘Most Wanted’ Monkey Was Captured In Madhya Pradesh

Yesterday evening, a rescue team from Ujjain collaborated with local officials and residents of the town to apprehend the ferocious monkey on the prowl.

The monkey would be released in a dense forest area, officials said. Photo: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Madhya Pradesh: Ever imagined a monkey being treated like a gangster, with a whole team of officials and drones deployed to capture the animal? Well, this extraordinary event took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh town where a monkey, with a bounty of Rs 21,000 on its head, was finally captured on Wednesday after two weeks of terror.

During these two weeks, the animal attacked and injured as many as 20 people.

Yesterday evening, a rescue team from Ujjain collaborated with local officials and residents of the town to apprehend the ferocious monkey on the prowl. The team even utilised drones to track the monkey’s movements, and after hours of effort, they tranquilised the animal using darts and placed it in a cage.

However, the scene turned dramatic when the crowd began chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Bajrang Bali” slogans as the forest department staff carried the tranquillized ape in a net to an animal rescue vehicle.

Throughout the two weeks, the town lived in fear due to the ferocious monkey that would attack anyone it encountered. The terror of the monkey’s attacks can be understood as people started guarding their houses to protect their children, with some even resorting to keeping guns for security.

Among the 20 people attacked by the monkey, eight were children. According to officials, the animal would perch on roofs and windowsills and suddenly pounce on unsuspecting individuals. Most of the victims sustained multiple injuries and required stitches.

A CCTV camera captured one of the monkey’s attacks, showing it leaping at an elderly man and pulling him to the ground, resulting in a deep injury to the man’s thigh.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to capture the monkey, the local authorities announced a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and called in a special rescue team.

Vinod Sahu, chairman of Rajgarh Municipal Corporation, mentioned that the municipality lacked the means to capture the monkey.

“The municipality did not have the means to catch that monkey. We reached out to the District Collector, and with his help, we called in a rescue team from the forest department in Ujjain. The municipality staff and local residents assisted them, but it still took 4 hours to capture the monkey,” NDTV quoted Sahu as saying.

Now, the Rs 21,000 prize will be awarded to the animal rescue team that successfully captured the monkey.

“We reached out to special teams in several districts. As soon as the Ujjain team became available, they rushed to Rajgarh, and after a four-hour operation, we caught the monkey,” Forest officer Gaurav Gupta said, as quoted by NDTV.

The forest officials will release the monkey into a dense forest to ensure the safety of the people.

