Viral Video: Mother Beats Daughter For Having Boyfriend, Internet Shocked

Viral Video: The video shows a mother verbally and physically abusing her daughter for being in a relationship, leaving the internet shocked.

mother beats daughter for having boyfriend. Credits: @gharkekalesh

Love relationships in India are a sensitive matter, as many families still don’t accept their children being in any sort of relationship before marriage. Despite these restrictions, youngsters engage in relationships.

However, when families, who don’t support such relationships, discover about them, dramatic situations arise, similar to what recently unfolded in a viral video. The video shows a mother verbally and physically abusing her daughter for being in a relationship, leaving the internet shocked.

In the clip, the mother can be seen slapping and thrashing her daughter in public for having a boyfriend. The young girl cries and urges her mother to stop, but the abuse continues. As the video progresses, the woman forcefully drags her daughter out of a room, continuing to inflict harm.

Watch How The Mother Thrashes Her Daughter

Kalesh b/w A Girl and a Family after they find out she have boyfriend pic.twitter.com/n4UdZSAZl0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 25, 2023

The video, which does not have a specific date, was uploaded on Twitter by an account named “Ghar Ke Kalesh”. Since its sharing, the clip has garnered over 900,000 views. Twitter users were shocked by seeing the mother’s brutality and expressed concerns that such actions from parents would create a wider gap between them and their children.

Here Are Some Comments

“This is exactly why girls never talk about their personal life to their family members, because most Indian parents are unfit to be parents at first place cause they suck at understanding basic things like it’s okay to fall in love with someone,” a Twitter user commented.

“Scores of Indians are simply not in a position to be parents. Haven’t been and will never be. Look at their reaction to when they find out their daughter is in love with someone. So traumatizing,” the second Twitter user said.

“Indian parents are the only parents that become parents because society wants them to or expects them to. They are not ready and they make a mess!,” said the third.

“Their should be an FIR against her parents, it’s child abuse That’s why children don’t open up to their parents, coz they are even punished for no serious reasons,” another remarked.

