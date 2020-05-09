What would you do if you were hit by hunger pangs and a craving for your favourite food and you had no means of getting it? Well, you could perhaps try doing what a mother and her daughter in Belgium did to satisfy their cravings for McDonald’s. Also Read - Burqa-clad Woman Hailed as Corona Warrior After She is Seen Disinfecting Temples, Churches, Gurudwaras in Delhi

Right now with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting most countries, there are very limited options when it comes to availing food. The mother, daughter duo in Belgium, who were craving to have McDonald's, found out that their local McD outlet only served drive-thru customers.

As per Fox News, McDonald's outlets in Belgium are not open for dining-in due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but they are still open for drive-thru customers. The pair, however, did not own a car, but the craving was such that they decided to build a car out of cardboard and walk all the way to the outlet.







The two, who stayed in La Louviere, travelled nearly 550 yards from their home to their local McDonald’s in the cardboard car. And in an interview with The Brussels Times, Nathalie Moermans revealed that since she and her 16-year-old daughter could not travel with somebody else due to the lockdown, she suggested they build a car out of cardboard.

Her daughter was reluctant at first but then agreed later, and the two took their cardboard car, which even had a COVID-19 license plate, to McDonald’s where they were able to place their order at the drive-thru window.

Needless to say, the stunt they pulled has left everyone amused. The pictures have garnered almost 2000 likes and have been shared over 3000 times, with many commenting on their hilarious stunt.