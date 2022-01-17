Kolkata: In a very heartwrenching incident, a mother dog has lost her entire litter of puppies to a massive fire in North Kolkata’s Sinthi neighborhood on Monday morning. The mother dog lost her seven newborn puppies after a massive fire broke out in two adjacent houses located near Sithi Ramleela Garden.Also Read - Video: Property Worth Crores Gutted In Fire At Powerloom Unit In Maharashtra’s Thane | Watch

Ashok Chandra Babu, his wife, and two children were sleeping in their house when the fire broke out and destroyed their two-room house. Luckily, they all escaped the fire unhurt, but the tragic incident shattered the mother dog's life as all her puppies who were in another room of Babu's house were burnt alive in the fire, said local residents.

The residents said that the puppies were born 2-3 days back and were staying in the adjacent room of Ashok Babu's room. Following the incident, the puppies could not be found anywhere and locals believe that they were killed in the fire.

Unable to find her puppies, the mother dog has launched a desperate search for her babies under the rubbles, and pictures of this tragic scene have been going viral on social media platforms. The photos of the mother dog searching for her babies will definitely sadden you all. In the viral heartbreaking photos, the mamma dog can be seen running from one end to another, digging under the rubbles and ashes of the burnt house to look for her missing babies.