Mother Elephant Killed By Train, Baby Elephant Survives, Under Treatment: WATCH VIDEO

In a preventable but tragic accident, a mother elephant and her calf were hit head-on by a speeding train while crossing the tracks near the Corbett National Park area.

The mother was killed on impact while the baby elephant was thrown off the tracks. (Representational image)

Baby Elephant: In a tragic accident, a speeding train mowed down a mother elephant and her baby in the mountain state of Uttarakhand. The mother was killed on impact while the baby elephant was thrown off the tracks and landed in a field below the elevated train track and had a miraculous escape! The baby elephant now named “Bani” meaning mother Earth, survived the accident but suffered injuries on her spine and hip joints. Uttarakhand Forest Department officials and Wildlife SOS provided medical care to the baby elephant before the elephant calf was transferred to the Elephant Hospital in Mathura for urgent critical care.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE



In a preventable but tragic accident, a mother elephant and her calf were hit head-on by a speeding train while crossing the tracks near the Corbett National Park area. Sadly, the mother died on impact, her carcass on the railway tracks, leaving a trail of blood and a very sad tale of the rising conflict and intolerance towards wildlife. The baby elephant, orphaned and thrown into a low-lying field, was found by the forest officials.

Dr. Ilayaraja S, Deputy Director- Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS said, “There is an infected wound in the baby elephant’s groin area, which is being treated presently. We are glad to see her front legs moving well. Initially, we suspected a spinal injury, but the movement in her tail, digestion, and normal body functions indicate that her body is responding to treatment.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO Wildlife SOS said, “We are grateful to the Chief Wildlife Wardens of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for issuing expeditious permissions to transfer the injured elephant calf to the Elephant Hospital in Mathura where the baby elephant “Bani” can receive a high degree of veterinary care to give her every chance at recovery and survival.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary Wildlife SOS said, “Train collisions kill thousands of animals each year. We hope the railways can immediately reduce speeds in wildlife corridors, throughout the country, so elephants and other wildlife can be saved. Advancements in technology exist that can now detect and alert trains of elephants crossing.”

Baiju Raj MV, Director Conservation Projects at Wildlife SOS said, “Baby elephant “Bani” is 9 months old. She is cleaned and massaged each day and her wounds dressed to prevent infections. Additionally, laser therapy and physiotherapy to exercise her joints are provided. Elephant deaths from trains are preventable. As per official records, nearly 200 elephants were killed in train collisions between 2010 and 2020, bringing the average to about 20 elephants each year. In order to tackle the quandary of elephant mortalities from train collisions, Wildlife SOS has launched a petition that advocates for mitigation measures.”

