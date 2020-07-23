New Delhi: Dramatic scenes were witnessed in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday when a mother of a four-year-old girl bravely fought two motorcycle-borne men and thwarted a kidnapping attempt on her daughter. Also Read - 16-Year-Old PUBG Addict Fakes His Own Kidnapping After Parents Take Away His Mobile Phone

The whole incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV cameras. As per the police, it was the girl’s 27-year-old uncle who planned the kidnapping of the minor girl to extort money from her parents. Upender, a resident of Krishna Nagar, had planned to abduct his niece in order to extort around Rs 30 to 35 lakh from his brother.

However, his plan failed and he was arrested on Wednesday from Krishan Nagar, a senior police officer said.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows the woman pulling her daughter from the clutches of the abductors. She pushes the motorcycle rider and the two-wheeler falls on the ground, following which the pillion rider starts running. Later, the rider speeds away the two-wheeler.

A mother was able to save her four-year-old daughter from being kidnapped on Tuesday from the clutches of armed kidnappers in Shakarpur area of East. @DelhiPolice 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1XdJJb3dIU — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) July 22, 2020

The incident happened when the accused came to the house of the victim around 4 pm and asked for water. When the mother of the girl went inside to bring the water, they tried to abduct the minor. However, the woman saw it and successfully managed to free her daughter, police said.

Upender said he was in debt and planned to extort money from his brother who owns a garment store in Gandhi Nagar, police said, adding that they are trying to nab the absconding accused.

(With PTI inputs)