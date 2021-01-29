New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a mother’s worst nightmare came true after she found dozens of spider crawling out of a roof crack and down the white walls of her young daughter’s room. The pictures and videos that are going viral now show two corners of a window frame covered with hundreds of baby huntsman spiders. Also Read - This Toddler's Delightful Giggling Along With Her Father Will Definitely Make Your Weekend More Rejoicing | Watch Video

As per reports, huntsman spiders species is well known for its large size, but are generally considered to be low-risk to humans. They can achieve a leg span of 12 inches. Their diets mainly consist of insects, although they have been known to eat small animals, like geckos.

In the video, when the mother goes into her daughter's room she can be heard saying "there's a bunch of spiders out there". But, the mum tries to play it down with her daughter saying, "Oh! That's not too bad, there's maybe 50- 60. But then she says 'look at the other corner. There's more. entire life'. We're never ever going to have mozzies again."

She can be heard nervously laughing and asking her daughter, “Are we moving out now? Shall we burn our house down? We might have to do that.”

The pictures and a video of the spider army crawling on the wall, which appear to be from Australia, was shared by a friend of the terrified mother. Twitter user named Petie R shared the photos to their account with the caption, “Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter’s room and found this.”

Gaaaahhhhhhhh, a friend of mine in Sydney just walked into her daughter’s room and found this: pic.twitter.com/3UKMEHtGHt — 💧 Petie R 🇦🇺🌟🦄🌱🌈🌏 (@PrinPeta) January 27, 2021

Watch the terrifying video here: