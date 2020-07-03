New Delhi: Another tragedy struck Bollywood today as veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away from cardiac arrest at around 2:30 am. She was 71. Also Read - Saroj Khan Dies at 71: Farah Khan, Remo D'souza, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu And Other Celebs Mourn The Demise of Bollywood’s Masterji
The three-time National Award winner was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for COVID-19.
In a career spanning over four decades, Khan, who was known as Masterji, choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Khan’s best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the 80s and 90s.
As soon as the news broke, many on social media including Bollywood celebrities mourned her demise and remembered her invaluable contribution to the film industry, saying how the industry lost yet another legend!
Khan is survived by her husband Sohanlal, son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad.
“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Sukaina told PTI.
May her soul rest in peace!