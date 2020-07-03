New Delhi: Another tragedy struck Bollywood today as veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away from cardiac arrest at around 2:30 am. She was 71. Also Read - Saroj Khan Dies at 71: Farah Khan, Remo D'souza, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu And Other Celebs Mourn The Demise of Bollywood’s Masterji

The three-time National Award winner was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for COVID-19.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan, who was known as Masterji, choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Khan’s best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the 80s and 90s.

As soon as the news broke, many on social media including Bollywood celebrities mourned her demise and remembered her invaluable contribution to the film industry, saying how the industry lost yet another legend!

Here’s how people reacted:

Can we cancel 2020? Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away. Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re And the most Iconic #DolaRe A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP pic.twitter.com/WQtucYLLBV — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 3, 2020

"Mother of choreography in india" Saroj Khan(Nirmala Nagpal) is no more.

Started of as background dancer and went on to become the leading choreographer in India.

3 times National award for best choreography winner (unbroken record).

8 times Filmfare award winner.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VdYEFnK0K3 — Venus Patel (@VinasSmile) July 3, 2020

The Mother of Choreography in India & winner of 3 National Award SAROJ KHAN JI is no more.She rules over 40yrs in bollywood and choreographed more than 2000 songs.She was the reason behind the success of Superstars like late SRIDEVI ji & Madhuri Dixit ji RIP💐💐#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/bms33EZZ5g — jitendra chand (@jitendr19657802) July 3, 2020

Khan is survived by her husband Sohanlal, son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad.

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Sukaina told PTI.

May her soul rest in peace!