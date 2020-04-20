Coronavirus outbreak has let everyone be at home and experiment with new skills amid lockdown. People have uploaded pictures and videos of their quarantine life and made social media full of weird and wonderful trends. Thanks to the pandemic, TikTok’s dance challenges are trending again. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Available Soon: One Million Doses of Drug Expected by September, Oxford Scientists Say

One of the most high-profile trends or challenges over the past few months has been the so-called Foot Shake Dance, also referred to as the Oh Na Na Na Dance or Challenge. And now, a mother-of-two broke both her ankles while attempting the challenge. The 27-year-old from Chester-le-Street, County Durham tried the "Oh Na Na Na challenge" with her girlfriend Naadjele Lartey, but it didn't go as planned.

Sapphire Charlesworth fell to the floor and heard a crack sound. Speaking to Daily Mail, she said, "I think my partner thought I was exaggerating (the pain)". The doctors said that she has badly damaged both her ankles.

Sapphire Charlesworth’s mother took to Facebook to share the story and picture of her broken ankles. “This is what happens when u copying a tic toc dance, my daughter Sapphire Charlesworth and her partner having a laugh copying nurses dancing where u tap u feet and she slipped, has broken ankle and ripped ligaments in another leg, she as 2 young kids and I can’t help her as I work for NHS, lol”, read the post.

Slim Burna’s Oh Na Na Na become a craze on TikTok, with millions flaunting the tricky move. The dance involves two people tapping their feet together from different angles. While speaking to Chronicle Live, Sapphire said, “We were just practising, and as I went to turn I slipped and heard ‘crack, crack’ and then I was in a heap on the floor. It hurt so so bad. I think my partner thought I was exaggerating, she had to pick me up and we were trying to wait to see if the pain wore off but then we had to phone an ambulance.”