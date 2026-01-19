Mother receives news of son’s CRPF selection at her roadside vegetable stall; heartwarming video goes viral | Watch

Home

When the young man comes and breaks the news of his selection into the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), the customers on the busy road get surprised and happy at the reaction of the mother.

Image: Instagram @vilas.kudalkar.52 (videograb)

Viral news: When people give years of learning and practice to clear some exams, a video is getting all the attention online for a heartwarming reason. It features a mother-son duo having an emotional moment. The clip has gone viral as the young man announced that he had been selected into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to his mother. The video shows that the announcement was made near the mother’s roadside stall, and she quickly hugs him out of happiness. The video has struck a chord online, as the users can’t stop celebrating the happiness of the family. You can watch the viral video here.

Son announces CRPF selection to mother

The video shows a surprising video in which a young man breaks the exciting news to his mother at a roadside stall. The mother-son duo then go ahead to hug each other warmly. The young man’s mother is seen around a roadside stall, where she sells vegetables.

When the young man comes and breaks the news of his selection into the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), the customers on the busy road get surprised and happy at the reaction of the mother. In the video, the man’s announcement of clearing the selection process of the CRPF highlights his gratitude toward the family members. The locals and the customers are immediately moved by the news, and they begin to celebrate the news along with them.

The video quickly became viral, as it not only highlights the love of the young man toward his mother but also shows his perseverance to achieve the desired outcome.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vilas Kudalkar (@vilas.kudalkar.52)

The video has grabbed over 12 million views and more than 730,000 likes.

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the positive video. One user commented, “Proud of you!” and another user wrote, “God bless them.”

The internet users expressed their happiness for the mother-son duo by saying, “Congratulations!”

