Mother Rhinoceros Attacks Safari Vehicle, Turns It Over To Protect Her Baby: Watch

If we ponder over it, we will realise that it is because of us humans that the balance in the ecosystem has gone awry.

Mother rhinoceros chases away a vehicle full of safari visitors as she senses danger to her calf.

Viral Video: The joy of getting a first-hand experience and insight into the wonderful creations of Mother Nature is at a different level altogether. It also helps us to understand that when it comes to protecting one’s territory and young ones, there is hardly any difference between animals and humans.

The video we are sharing with you shows an angry mother rhinoceros who chases away a vehicle full of safari visitors as she senses danger to her calf. Her attack is so intense that the driver loses balance and the vehicle is turned upside down.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

It is very sad that things have come to this point where animal-human conflicts have become so frequent. But if we ponder over it, we will realise that it is because of us humans that the balance in the ecosystem has gone awry.

But then, for those who want to play it safe, there are so many programmes on television about wildlife. These programmes inform us about the numerous species of flora and fauna found across the globe. These programmes also take us on a kind of virtual jungle safari, right from the jungles of Asia to the grasslands of Africa.

