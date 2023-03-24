Home

Viral

Mother Seal’s Priceless Reaction to Her Newborn’s FIRST Movement Goes Viral – Watch Wholesome Animal Video

Mother seal's heartwarming reaction after its baby makes movement post-birth is making several rounds on the internet - Watch viral clip!

Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a mother seal with its infant is making rounds on the internet. In the viral video, a concerned elephant seal tries to revive her baby in the 11-second clip. After a few gentle nudges, the baby begins to move after remaining motionless for a short while. The mother seal burst into excitement, and its expression is just too cute to be missed. The caption (translated in English) on the viral video read, ” The result of a mother seal who gave birth when she saw that her baby, which she thought was dead, is alive…”

The viral video of the elephant seal has 4.3M views, over 900 retweets, 19K plus likes and 107 bookmarks.

The adorable video of the elephant seal and its baby garnered immense love on social media. People dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Oh dear, this is a mother’s heart.” Another user wrote, “We need a lot more interaction with animals to be healthy in this world…” The third one said, “mommy seal’s reaction when she saw that her calf was alive.”

The viral video of the elephant seal was shared on a Twitter handle that goes by the name Belgesel Zamani. The account treats its followers with never-before-seen images and videos of exotic animals living anywhere from the huge African deserts to the coastlines.

