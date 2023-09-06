Home

Mother Stork Beats, Throws Chick Out Of Nest, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Why did a mother do this to her baby?

Viral Shocking Video: Nature is amazing and mysterious at the same time. There are so many instances where we have witnessed the maternal bond between a mother and her babies whether they are animals or birds. This relationship is intense, intriguing, and peculiar at times. This is what we witnessed in the video that we are sharing with you. The video shows the nest of a stork with a mother stork and five chicks. While four chicks are together in a corner, the mother is poking the fifth chick with her long, pointed beak and grabs it by the neck trying to drive it out of the nest.

Ultimately, she succeeds when she throws the chick out of the nest and it falls down and it can be best assumed that it has fallen to its death.

Watch The Video Here

A mother stork throwing her weakest chick out of the nest pic.twitter.com/WGhKzxH7DM — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) August 18, 2023

The video is shared on X by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption: “A mother stork throwing her weakest chick out of the nest”.

Why did a mother do this to her baby? The caption of the video might explain the best possible reason. The mother wants only the strong and fit chicks to live because if she shares her attention with the weak, unfit chick then she won’t be able to tend to and nurse the other chicks.

It can be best explained by Charles Darwin’s theory of “The survival of the fittest” where he has suggested that the organisms best adapted to the environment are more likely to survive and reproduce. Charles Darwin further proposed “natural selection” which he construed as a key feature of evolution.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Cigarette Man @xxNatureBoy: It’s equivalent to a woman having an abortion

LOD Productions @LODProduces: So when it brings us human babies is it giving us a discarded weakest baby, or the sole surviving strongest baby?

Steez @worldwidesteez: It’s a cold world

Adrian Georges @BasedMaterialsm: The baby stork deserved it. Did you all forget that kid in grade school that should’ve been left in the street? That’s the baby stork

B. J @HBJ13656148: See, that is worse than abortion

RicanLegend03 @RicanLegend03: It’s the same thing

Damian @damo88089510: So Brutal. Imagine if same principal was applied to humans, global population would be 30% of what it is today.

RicanLegend03 @RicanLegend03: That’s what makes humans different than most animals

Energetik @PowerEnergetika: It’s about energy and the probability of survival of the remaining cubs. From Mother nature point of view, taking care of the weak piece is a waste of energy and increasing the risk for the strong cubs.

Tommy @SteezyyTommyy: Seems awful, and it is. But the alternative is that baby being taken and eaten. I’d say that’s probably worse.

Lars-Arne Frostad @LarsAxF: She recognized something was wrong with it.

TN_Mardo @Tn_Mardo: If you think about it, the mother stork was just making her life easier. Happiness is a choice✨

