With ample amount of time in hand courtesy the quarantine and no option of running out to fetch a readymade card, netizens were seen flooding Google with tips on card making for Mother's Day 2020 and taking inspiration from the same, the search engine came up with an interactive doodle that allows you to design a card virtually. Providing all the necessary craft supplements, Google's homepage made users go all creative this Sunday.

"Happy Mothers Day! Craft and Send Art From Your Heart in Today's Google Doodle" read the doodle on the ocassion. The Google Doodle blog said, "All that glitters is not gold, but sometimes it comes in handy. Whether they're near or far, make Mom a little piece of art from your heart in today's interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Mother's Day."

Letting users create completely custom cards using digital elements based on real-life crafts, Google employees actually created a turtle made from a paper plate and construction paper, giraffes from macroni art, the stars and hearts made from glue and glitter and more. On clicking the doodle it straightaway takes you to another window with different colour chart papers, eraser, cutouts of flowers, hearts, stars, dragonflies, turtles, shells, buttons, colourful pebbles, leaves etc and allows you to pick and drop them as per your creativity to design a card.

In case of change in ideas or wrong placements of the craft icon, you can click the undo button on the left of the icon bar or use the eraser and go back to designing. Once you are satisfied with how your card looks, click on “Send” option and you can email it to your mommy or share it on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter.

The Mother’s Day date varies every year and falls on the second Sunday of May. This year, the day is being celebrated on May 10. The first Mother’s Day celebration began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis requested to make it a holiday because her mother wished so before her death. Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial in the year 1908, three years after her mother’s death at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia.

Though, she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees highlighting the significance of the day. She believed that a mother is, “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.” Anna Jarvis’s request to make it a holiday was denied initially in 1911 but US started observing the day to show gratitude to their mothers.

In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday. As per another story, it is believed that it is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Arab countries, the day is celebrated on March 21, which is also known as Spring Equinox.

Wish All The Mommies Out There A Very Happy Mother’s Day!