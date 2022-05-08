Mother’s Day 2022: On this special day for mothers across the globe, Google has decided to celebrate the occasion with a special doodle of an adorable GIF. The doodle with four slides shows a rotating series of illustrations of a child and mother’s hands in pastel and earthen hues. They hold hands, read braille, wash under a tap, and tend to a plant. The google doodle also comes with a Happy Mother’s Day wish accompanied by a heart emoji.Also Read - Happy Mother’s Day 2022 Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Quotes For Moms, Moms-to-be And Guardians

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, the day is celebrated on May 10. On this day, people around the world take the opportunity to express love and gratitude towards their mother for all the things she has done selflessly. Different countries celebrate Mother's Day on different dates. UK citizens celebrate Mother's Day on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday.

Mother's Day officially came into existence after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914, declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

Motherhood has been celebrated for centuries, with the ancient Greeks and Romans each holding festivals dedicated to honoring the mother goddesses, Rhea and Cybele, who played a vital role in their culture and beliefs.