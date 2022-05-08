Mother’s Day 2022 Viral Video: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the internet is all praise for this inspiring woman who takes care of her baby girl herself despite the challenges of a disabled person. The video features Belgian artist Sarah Talbi, who was born without arms. The video was originally uploaded on the woman’s YouTube channel two years ago, where she gives viewers a glimpse into her life. She still gives regular updates about her life showing herself doing her everyday routine.Also Read - Happy Mother's Day: From Mary Kom to Serena Williams, Sports' Super Moms

The video was reshared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter on Mother's Day. The officer wrote, "It is rightly said, there is no greater warrior than a mother. #MothersDay But many well wishes to all the mothers who make their children capable by showering them with love, inspiration and values."

The video has received over 62k views and 5,100 likes on Twitter, with hundreds of applauding the heroic mom for taking care of her child and herself so well despite having no arms.

Watch the viral video below:

