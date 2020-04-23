Keeping up to the relatability factor of their content, TikTok has come up with another trend amid COVID-19 pandemic to keep the users hooked after making them burn potatoes while singing ‘Ja Corona Ja‘. With TikTok challenges amping up the viral game of the celebrities too, the new trend on the social media app is to take Corona’s interview. Also Read - After Facing Backlash, Deepika Padukone's Conversation With WHO Director-General on Mental Health Put on Hold

Using alien filters to personify themselves as the infamous virus with an original sound by TikTok creator Shivam Malik, Indian users are now answering a weird set of questions. Pretending to be a personal bio of Corona, the answers are based on how the virus tally looks across the globe. Trending with the hashtag 'Corona Ka Interview', the questions and answers are as follows –

Name: Corona

Surname: Virus

Nickname: Covid

Age: 19

Mother’s Name: China

Current boyfriend: USA

Ex: Italy, Iran, Spain

Crush: India

Check out the following videos by the TikTok users on the latest trend:

On another note, currently, the number of COVID-19 cases in India sum up to 21,393 and the death toll is at 681. Worldwide, the coronavirus cases have reached 26,28,527 while the global death toll is at 1,83,424.