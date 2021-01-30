Despite frequent warnings and safety protocols by the Indian Railways, people have no qualms in ignoring the rules on a railway crossing, leading to tragic accidents. One such case of extreme carelessness was captured on camera in Andhra Pradesh where people were seen crossing the railway tracks even when the gates are closed. Also Read - Want a Brand New Royal Enfield? Finish This 4 Kg 'Bullet Thali' in An Hour & The Bike Will Be Yours!

Among them was one biker who was trying to cross a railway intersection and fortunately has a narrow escape from the speeding train. Upon realizing that it’s too late, he applied the brakes but lost control of the bike, which then falls on the tracks. He manages to get away from the tracks, but his bike is smashed completely by the train, sending the pieces flying into the air.

Watch the jaw-dropping video here:

The terrifying video has gone viral on social media, and netizens have rebuked the biker for putting his life as well as others’ lives in danger. Some are also calling him lucky for the narrow escape from the tragic accident while others imagined what would have happened if the petrol tank of the bike burst.

One user wrote, “He deserves it. He will remember for the rest of his life that if he had waited at the gate patiently, his bike would have been intact.”

Here are other reactions:

Thank God the bikes' petrol tank didn't explode !

Could have been a disaster !!!

Such irresponsibility 😡 — vinit samant (@VinitSamant) January 27, 2021

Couldn't he halt at the crossing gate or at safe distance from tracks (in absence of gate). Even on road, bikers have this habit of halting in forefront and blocking the way of other vehicles resulting in endangering others as well as slowing the flow of traffic. — Harish Mamania (@HarishMamania) January 27, 2021

Unfortunate but he deserves it. Wat was the hury 2cross wen barricade was closed. 2much stunt by fw ppl wch gives bad name 2lots. Shud ThankGod he was not sitting on bike. I feel he shud be caught &penalised heavily (mayb jailed 4fw mnths) 4putting self/others life in danger

😇🙏 — R.A.V.I.® 🌞💕🇮🇳😇🙏 (@hifiveravi) January 28, 2021

Crazy people crossing railway track even when the gate is closed?? Sab karmo ka phal hai 🙏 — Mumbai Citizen (@Mumbai_Citi) January 28, 2021

Some bikers are so much in a hurry that they r willing to die like dogs but not wait for a while.Most of the drivers have this tendency — HEARTKING (@BHATIAKKB) January 28, 2021

He deserves it. He will remember for the rest of his life that if he had waited at the gate patiently, his bike would have been intact. — V Anand (@toi_anandV) January 28, 2021

According to an Indian Express report, Level crossing accidents saw a 20 per cent jump in 2019. There were 1,788 level crossing accidents in 2019, up from 1,408 in 2018, according to the latest NCRB data.