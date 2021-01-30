Despite frequent warnings and safety protocols by the Indian Railways, people have no qualms in ignoring the rules on a railway crossing, leading to tragic accidents. One such case of extreme carelessness was captured on camera in Andhra Pradesh where people were seen crossing the railway tracks even when the gates are closed. Also Read - Want a Brand New Royal Enfield? Finish This 4 Kg 'Bullet Thali' in An Hour & The Bike Will Be Yours!
Among them was one biker who was trying to cross a railway intersection and fortunately has a narrow escape from the speeding train. Upon realizing that it’s too late, he applied the brakes but lost control of the bike, which then falls on the tracks. He manages to get away from the tracks, but his bike is smashed completely by the train, sending the pieces flying into the air.
Watch the jaw-dropping video here:
The terrifying video has gone viral on social media, and netizens have rebuked the biker for putting his life as well as others’ lives in danger. Some are also calling him lucky for the narrow escape from the tragic accident while others imagined what would have happened if the petrol tank of the bike burst.
One user wrote, “He deserves it. He will remember for the rest of his life that if he had waited at the gate patiently, his bike would have been intact.”
Here are other reactions:
According to an Indian Express report, Level crossing accidents saw a 20 per cent jump in 2019. There were 1,788 level crossing accidents in 2019, up from 1,408 in 2018, according to the latest NCRB data.