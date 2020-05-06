Nagaon: While the entire nation stays indoors to observe the Covid-19 lockdown, many people have been separated from their familes, putting all celebrations on hold. However, in times of such crisis, people at the frontline are doing their best to make our lives easier and spread hope amid the gloom. Also Read - Trending News Today April 28, 2020: Sweetest Gesture! Elderly Man Bursts into Tears As Haryana Cops Surprise Him With a Birthday Cake | Watch

In one such moving gesture, police officers from Assam’s Nagaon surprised an elderly man on his 78th birthday and presented him with a birthday cake and sweets. They also sang Happy Birthday, and put a party hat on him, while holding placards which said “I am Your Son” and “I am Your Daughter”.

Towards the end, he can be seen standing with joined hands and saying, “I will never forget this.”

The official Twitter account of Assam Police shared the video with the caption, “A beautiful and moving surprise! When Nagaon Police knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th birthday, as his family members were not around due to the lockdown. May today and all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday!”

Watch the video:

A beautiful and moving surprise! When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown. May today & all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/qVmNmIjzeF — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 4, 2020

The man, who was identified as KP Agarwal, was living alone because his family members weren’t around due to the lockdown. According to The Indian Express, his wife and children are currently in Bengaluru and are unable to join him on his special day because of travel restrictions.

People on social media were moved by this gesture and lauded the police for going out of their way to make this man’s day:

I am sure he will bless @nagaonpolice dil se. Such gestures will bring police closer to the society. Good Work @IpsAbhijit 👏👏👏👏 — Rohit Choudhury (@Rohitskaziranga) May 4, 2020

@nagaonpolice Thank you for this nice gesture. Hope this bond of love between @assampolice and people of assam will continues and will more stronger in the days to come… Salute to you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9kQmto38nl — Rajib Bhattacharjee (@GhyRjb) May 4, 2020

Indebt to the entire team of Assam Police…made him reach to her daughter sitting away so far. So happy to see him. He said…this is his best birthday and first time someone celebrated like this. Nothing can bring more joy than this 🙏🙏🙏 — Kavita Jain (@millimjain) May 4, 2020

Great gesture really happy to see the facelift of our Assam Police I can imagine how happy that old man would be with this touching gesture you guys are really incredible keep the spirit high our corona warriors 🙌 — Manoj (@Nixachar) May 4, 2020

Such a unique & pleasantful task done by our Honoured Nagaon Police Officials, Proud of u all. Agarwal Ji's Cheering moment, will make our Police official's life Cheered all the time. Wishing all of u lots of success ahead ✊🇮🇳 — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSharmazz) May 4, 2020

In a similar gesture last week, Panchkula police’s surprise birthday cake for an elderly man in Panchkula moved him to tears. The elderly man visibly overwhelmed at the sweet act, thanked the cops for “making his day”.