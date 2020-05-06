Nagaon: While the entire nation stays indoors to observe the Covid-19 lockdown, many people have been separated from their familes, putting all celebrations on hold. However, in times of such crisis, people at the frontline are doing their best to make our lives easier and spread hope amid the gloom. Also Read - Trending News Today April 28, 2020: Sweetest Gesture! Elderly Man Bursts into Tears As Haryana Cops Surprise Him With a Birthday Cake | Watch
In one such moving gesture, police officers from Assam’s Nagaon surprised an elderly man on his 78th birthday and presented him with a birthday cake and sweets. They also sang Happy Birthday, and put a party hat on him, while holding placards which said “I am Your Son” and “I am Your Daughter”.
Towards the end, he can be seen standing with joined hands and saying, “I will never forget this.”
The official Twitter account of Assam Police shared the video with the caption, “A beautiful and moving surprise! When Nagaon Police knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th birthday, as his family members were not around due to the lockdown. May today and all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday!”
Watch the video:
The man, who was identified as KP Agarwal, was living alone because his family members weren’t around due to the lockdown. According to The Indian Express, his wife and children are currently in Bengaluru and are unable to join him on his special day because of travel restrictions.
People on social media were moved by this gesture and lauded the police for going out of their way to make this man’s day:
In a similar gesture last week, Panchkula police’s surprise birthday cake for an elderly man in Panchkula moved him to tears. The elderly man visibly overwhelmed at the sweet act, thanked the cops for “making his day”.