Bhopal: In a devastating tragedy, as many as 47 passengers were killed after an overcrowded and overspeeding bus plunged into a 20-foot-deep canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Tuesday. As investigations into the accident continue, tales of bravery and human instinct to help those in distress have also emerged from the tragedy. One such story is of a girl named Shivrani Lonia and her 4 family members, who managed to save seven passengers from the accident. Also Read - 42 dead as bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi, PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

A witness to the tragedy, Shivrani Lonia said the ill-fated bus was speeding and skidded off the road and rolled down into the water-filled canal. However, not wasting any time, Shivrani and her brother Lavkush jumped into the canal and saved the lives of two people. Not caring about their own safety, they took these passengers out of water even though they are not professional swimmers.

“I saw the speeding bus coming from there (pointing towards a direction) and it plunged into the canal after skidding off from the road. I along with my brother jumped into the canal water and saved two persons,” Shivrani was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also praised Shivrani Lonia’s bravery.

“I salute the courage shown by daughter Shivrani. Not caring for her life, this daughter saved the lives of two passengers by jumping into the canal in Sidhi. I thank the daughter. The entire state is proud of you,” the CM said.

'परहित सरिस धर्म नहिं भाई' बेटी शिवरानी के साहस को प्रणाम करता हूँ। अपनी जान की परवाह न करते हुए इस बेटी ने सीधी में घटनास्थल पर नहर में छलांग लगाकर दो नागरिकों की जान बचाई है। मैं बेटी को धन्यवाद देता हूँ। पूरे प्रदेश को आप पर गर्व है। 🙏🏼https://t.co/MYvDHGQ5l1 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 16, 2021

Praising the Lonia family members for their act of bravery, District collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said, “Shivrani Lonia, her brother Lavkush and three others rescued seven persons from the ill-fated bus just after the accident. However, one of the survivors died during treatment. All the persons who rescued the passengers belonged to one family and they were aged between 16 and 22 years.”

A senior official said the accident took place near Patna village, around 80km from the Sidhi district headquarters, when the ill-fated bus was on its way to Satna from Sidhi. Sources said the ill-fated bus took the new route via Patna village after diverting from its regular route passing through the Chhuhiya Ghati.