Indore: Seems like the viral 'pawri ho rahi hai' fever has now reached Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recreated the viral catchphrase to stress upon the BJP government's resolve of cracking down against land mafia. "Yeh main hun. Madhya Pradesh main meri BJP ki sarkar hai. Yahan meri sashakt prashanik team hai! Aur bhumafia Madhya Pradesh chhod kar bhag rahe hain (This is me. The BJP has its government in Madhya Pradesh. Here is my strong team of administrators. And the land mafia is running away from the state)," said MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also added that crackdown in Indore will be used as a model across the state.

Last month, the CM claimed that in recent past around 2,000 hectare land worth Rs 10,000 crore was freed from illegal holding of 1,271 land mafia.”The campaign against mafia will continue,” he had said.

Not just Chouhan, BJP president JP Nadda has also used the pawri reference while while addressing a rally in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming elections. “Yeh Bengal ki prabuddh janta hai, yeh hum sab hai, aur Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai [This is the enlightened public of Bengal, this is us, and people are getting ready for a change in Bengal],” Nadda had said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) used the ‘pawri’ meme to take a pot shot at the BJP. Tweeting a photo from BJP’s public meeting where empty seats could be seen, the TMC said: “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai! (This is Bengal BJP. This is their public meeting. And they have a party going on here!).”

Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai! 🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/2mCB2aTedx — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 21, 2021

The trend started after Dananeer Mobeen, a 19-year-old influencer and content creator, posted a video while she was vacationing with her friends in a hilly area of Pakistan. She had shared the video with her followers with the caption, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai. This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material (sic).”