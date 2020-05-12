Bhopal: Remember actor Ajay Devgn’s mindblowing stunt where he enters his college riding two motorcycles in the movie ‘Phool Aur Kante’? The actor again did the same stunt with two cars in Golmaal Returns. Also Read - Watch Thahar Ja: Ajay Devgn Asks You to Pause, Relax And Reflect on Life in This Soulful Rendition About COVID-19 Crisis

While that scene has gained cult status, a cop in Madhya Pradesh has landed in trouble after trying to recreate it. In the video that’s gone viral, Madhya Pradesh Police sub-inspector Manoj Yadav can be seen performing the daredevil act of balancing himself on two moving cars.

Copying Ajay’s other hit film, Singham, Yadav can be seen sporting shades and wearing his police uniform while the title track of the movie, plays in the background.

Watch the video:

Rs 5,000 fine slapped against SI Manoj Yadav, SHO Narsinghgarh PS in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, for doing an @ajaydevgn 'Singham' and 'Phool aur Kante' stunt pic.twitter.com/6nv4QCDiTX — NEELABH (@neelabhsa) May 11, 2020

However, as the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took serious note of it and said that it will send wrong signals to youngsters.

After an investigation, Chauhan imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the sub-inspector and warned him not to repeat such mistakes.