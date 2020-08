Rejoicing that they were now coronavirus free, eight members of a family celebrated their recovery by dancing in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni before being discharged. Also Read - Kolkata Grandma Dances to 'Aankh Maarey' on Her 93rd Birthday, Leaves The Internet Smiling | Watch

In a video which went viral on social media, the family members, including women and children, were seen dancing to the song ‘Chinta karke kya payega, marne se pehle mar jayega’ from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore.