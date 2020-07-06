Bhind: They say hard work and strong will can take you places and the shining example of it is Roshani Bhadoriya, a 15-year-old girl of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. Proving true to her name, Roshani’s determination to pursue her studies by cycling 24 km every day to and from her school in a has paid off as she has secured 98.75 per cent marks in her Class 10 exams. Also Read - From Real to Reel: Bihar's Jyoti Kumari Who Cycled 1200 Km With Injured Father to Star in a Film Based on Her Journey

The urge to study was such that even the heat, rain, and cold could not prevent her from going to school regularly. She also figured at the eighth position in the merit list and scored 100 per cent in Mathematics and Science.

When asked about her school journey experience, Roshani said, "It was difficult to go to school on a bicycle. Though I didnt count, I cycled for about 60 to 70 days a year to reach the school. My father also took me to school on his motorcycle whenever he had time."

The girl said after returning home, she used to study for seven to eight hours every day.

Making her family and village proud, the teenager said that she wants to become an IAS to bring change in society. The girl’s father, a farmer, said he is proud of her achievement and would now arrange a transport facility for her to go to school.

O.P.S. Bhadoria, former MLA of Mehgaon and Minister of State in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, has now announced a prize of Rs 11,000 for Roshani and said she has raised the hope of other girls in the region.

(With Agency inputs)