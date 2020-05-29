Bhopal: Fear and gloom descended over the festivities at a wedding hall in MP’s Chindwara district soon after it was discovered that a guest who had attended the ceremony was Covid-19 positive. Also Read - 'Love Wins': As Costa Rica Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage, Lesbian Couple Ties the Knot At Midnight

Notably, the guest, a CISF staffer is the bride’s bride’s brother-in-law, who had come from Delhi to attend the wedding.

Well, what next? Panic and commotion ensued soon after and the young couple who had just gotten married, along with 105 other family members and guests were institutionally quarantined!

“We have commissioned the protocol required for this situation and will be making the area containment zone as a precautionary measure. The authorities have asked neighbours to take the required measure to control the further spreading of coronavirus in the area,” Rajesh Shahi Municipal Corporation Commissioner told ANI.

As per The New Indian Express, the CISF staffer arrived in Chindwara on May 20-21, after which his health screening was done. On May 26, he travelled to his in-law’s place in Chhindwara to attend the wedding.

“Three-four days back he started showing COVID-like symptoms, after which his sampling was taken and he was shifted to the Chhindwara District Hospital. His test report came positive on Tuesday while his sister-in-law was getting married. Since the newly wedded couple had come in contact with the CISF personnel and his family, the duo was sent to quarantine on Wednesday,” Shahi told The New Indian Express.