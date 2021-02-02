Bhopal: In a new state government order issued on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh government offices will now be cleaned with phenyl made of cow urine only. The state’s General Administration Department (GAD) released an order on Saturday announcing that all government offices have to replace chemically-made phenyl with cow urine phenyl to clean the premises. Also Read - Can Cow Urine-Dung Cure Skin Disorders, Arthritis & Leprosy? India's Cow Commission Says So

Notably, the decision was taken in the first ‘cow cabinet’ held in November for the protection and promotion of cows in the state.

Animal husbandry department minister Prem Singh Patel said the move is aimed to promote the setting up of bottling plant of cow urine and to set up factories of cow phenyl. “We generated the demand before the production. Now, people will not leave the non-milking cows abandoned. This will improve the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh,” he told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the decision has raised eyebrows on Twitter and many are slamming the bizarre dictat.

Here are some reactions:

News from Madhya Pradesh Information : BJP is in power News :

MP govt offices to be cleaned with cow urine phenyl only.#SwachhBharatAbhiyan — Kokab Ali Khan (@Kokabalikhan) February 1, 2021

Saw a news post that MP offices were to be cleaned with cow urine phenyl only. I can only imagine the smell of these offices 🤦🏻‍♂️🤢🤮 — PRNZL (@MellowPropane) January 31, 2021

Is cow urine phenyl the best you could come up with ? Then the budget seems to be a great one. — Pragati (@Pragateespeaks) February 1, 2021

Anyway, what on earth is cow urine phenyl? — Chandrashekara K (@kchandra58) February 1, 2021

Hope some biochemistry pepl cn shed light how phenyl cn b made frm cow urine??? — richa sharma (@richash17213414) February 1, 2021

Apart from a cow cabinet, the Madhya Pradesh had also allocated Rs 11 crore for feeding over 180,000 cows in government-run shelters in the state, last year. Notably, India’s first cow sanctuary was established at Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa in 2017. The Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaran, spread across 472 hectares, could house up to 6,000 cows in full capacity, however, it was later privatised due to financial crises.