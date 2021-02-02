Bhopal: In a new state government order issued on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh government offices will now be cleaned with phenyl made of cow urine only. The state’s General Administration Department (GAD) released an order on Saturday announcing that all government offices have to replace chemically-made phenyl with cow urine phenyl to clean the premises. Also Read - Can Cow Urine-Dung Cure Skin Disorders, Arthritis & Leprosy? India's Cow Commission Says So
Notably, the decision was taken in the first ‘cow cabinet’ held in November for the protection and promotion of cows in the state.
Animal husbandry department minister Prem Singh Patel said the move is aimed to promote the setting up of bottling plant of cow urine and to set up factories of cow phenyl. “We generated the demand before the production. Now, people will not leave the non-milking cows abandoned. This will improve the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh,” he told Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, the decision has raised eyebrows on Twitter and many are slamming the bizarre dictat.
Apart from a cow cabinet, the Madhya Pradesh had also allocated Rs 11 crore for feeding over 180,000 cows in government-run shelters in the state, last year. Notably, India’s first cow sanctuary was established at Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa in 2017. The Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaran, spread across 472 hectares, could house up to 6,000 cows in full capacity, however, it was later privatised due to financial crises.